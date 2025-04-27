Deion Sanders Drops Strong Message After Browns Draft Shedeur Sanders
Shedeur Sanders experienced quite the fall in the NFL Draft over the weekend, dropping all the way to the fifth round where the Cleveland Browns ultimately landed him with the 144th overall pick.
Sanders' slide came as a jarring shock given that he was typically viewed as the second-best quarterback in the class behind Cam Ward. The general expectation was that Sanders would be a first-round pick, and many even felt he would go inside the top 10.
But obviously, things didn't turn out that well, and the Browns themselves even drafted a quarterback in the third round (Oregon's Dillon Gabriel) before ultimately circling back to Sanders in Round 5, when they traded up to acquire him.
Nevertheless, Sanders heard his name called during the draft, and his father, NFL Hall-of-Famer and Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders, couldn't be happier for his son.
Deion took to social media to post a rather strong message following the draft, essentially stating that Shedeur should not be worried about the draft debacle.
It should also be noted that Sanders' other son, Shilo, was signed by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as as an undrafted free agent. Shilo played cornerback at Colorado.
Meanwhile, Shedeur enters a situation in which the Browns have been absolutely desperate for a franchise solution under center. In addition to drafting Gabriel, Cleveland also added both Kenny Pickett and Joe Flacco during the offseason, which means that a quarterback competition will obviously brewing in camp.
While the 40-year-old Flacco may currently have the inside track to begin next season as the starter, there is no question that Sanders is the guy most are ultimately viewing as the Browns' best option to become the franchise quarterback moving forward—even if Gabriel was selected first.
Read More Cleveland Browns Coverage
MORE: Browns Sign Intriguing 15.5-Sack Defender to Help Myles Garrett
MORE: Browns QB Shedeur Sanders Lands Comparison to NFL MVP Candidate
MORE: Browns QB Shedeur Sanders Receives Strong Take from Broncos HC Sean Payton
MORE: Browns Linked to 6-Time Pro Bowl Weapon for Shedeur Sanders
MORE: NFL Investigating Browns QB Shedeur Sanders' Prank Call