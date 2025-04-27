Browns Sign Intriguing 15.5-Sack Defender to Help Myles Garrett
The Cleveland Browns only made two defensive additions in the NFL Draft, and it just so happened that they did so with their first two picks. First, they too defensive lineman Mason Graham with the fifth overall selection, and then, they nabbed linebacker Carson Schwesinger in the second round.
The Browns definitely needed to focus more on the offensive side of the ball, so their decision to neglect the defense over their final five picks was certainly understandable.
However, Cleveland made sure to sign a rather intriguing undrafted free agent defensively, snatching up Tulane edge rusher Adin Huntington.
Huntington played for three different schools throughout his collegiate career, also spending time with Kent State and Louisiana-Monroe before finally arriving at Tulane in 2024.
His best season came with Louisiana-Monroe in 2023, when he racked up 63 tackles, 16 tackles for loss and 8.5 sacks in a thoroughly impressive campaign. Overall, Huntington amassed 15.5 sacks across his NCAA tenure. He logged 4.5 sacks this past season.
The problem with Huntington is that he has rather awkward size for the edge rusher position, standing just six feet tall and weighing 260 pounds. His weight is more of what you would expect for a down lineman, and his height would be questionable regardless.
Still, you can't argue with production, and the 23-year-old certainly put forth some rather compelling numbers at various points of his time on the collegiate level.
The Browns could definitely use some pass-rushing help for Myles Garrett, so perhaps Huntington can step in and surprise everyone in camp.
Read More Cleveland Browns Coverage
MORE: Browns QB Shedeur Sanders Lands Comparison to NFL MVP Candidate
MORE: Browns QB Shedeur Sanders Receives Strong Take from Broncos HC Sean Payton
MORE: Browns Linked to 6-Time Pro Bowl Weapon for Shedeur Sanders
MORE: NFL Investigating Browns QB Shedeur Sanders' Prank Call
MORE: Cleveland Browns Rookie Quinshon Judkins Receives Bold Prediction After Draft