Deshaun Watson Shares Message For Anyone Doubting Browns RB Nick Chubb
It's unwise to bet against Nick Chubb. Which is why his status following a gruesome knee injury last season is one of the biggest storylines surrounding the Cleveland Browns ahead of training camp.
The 28-year-old's recovery from two ligament surgeries has been well documented throughout the offseason. Just this week a viral video showed Chubb squatting more than 500 pounds only eight months after the second of his two knee surgeries. The clip fired up Browns fans who hope it's a sign he may be ready for Week 1 of the season.
That still may be a little ambitious in terms of a return date and, of course, there's no guarantee Chubb will be the same player he used to be after the third serious knee injury of his career. Star quarterback Deshaun Watson said at his foundation's 7-on-7 tournament for local high school players on Wednesday though, that nobody should be counting out Chub.
"No one on our team ever doubted Chubb," Watson affirmed. "If you have any doubts with Chubb then I think you're supporting the wrong organization."
The Browns showed just how much they still believe in the four-time Pro Bowler earlier this offseason when they reworked his contract to ensure he'd be back with the team. With his initial deal Cleveland could have saved around $12 million by simply releasing Chubb. Instead they dropped his cap hit down from nearly $16 million to just $6 in 2024, while allowing Chubb an opportunity to earn the rest of the money back in incentives. It was the best case scenario for both sides.
Now Chubb is on a mission to prove those who are doubting him wrong. Speaking for the first time since the injury back in June, Chubb didn't shy away from the fact that he's seen people questioning his ability to bounce back. He's using it as motivation.
Inside the building though, Watson says any Chubb slander is just white noise.
"This culture is where it needs to be and it's going in the right direction," said Watson. "I think not just me but multiple guys, multiple coaches and if you don't see that then you're supporting the wrong organization. We don't accept any negative energy."
There may be a better sense of where Chubb is at in his recovery next week when the team opens up training camp at the Greenbrier Resort in West Virginia.