Former Browns Star Rips Into Team's Defense
The Cleveland Browns badly need a win today. They're set for a road matchup against the red-hot Washington Commanders.
After a 1-3 start to the season, the Browns simply cannot afford another loss. It would be very tough task to come back from a 1-4 start.
So far this season, Cleveland has underperformed on both sides of the football. The offense has been rough, but the defense was expected to be elite. That has not been the case so far.
Due to the underwhelming defensive play, a former team star spoke out and ripped into the defense.
Josh Cribbs, who used to be an electrifying playmaker and return man, did not hold back his thoughts about the defensive play through the first four weeks.
“Our defense is supposed to be elite; how can we let Gardner Minshew and the 32nd-ranked rushing offense and Alexander Mattison to have a field day against us. It was unexplainable that they could allow that much on this Browns team.”
In every aspect, the Browns have looked unprepared and unmotivated. There are major reasons for concern with how they have played.
Should things not turn around and change in the near future, some changes may need to be made.
Hopefully, the defense will be able to bounce back strong this week. They will be going up against rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels, who has been playing at a very high level. In order to slow him down, they will need to put pressure on him and make some plays in the secondary.
There is no question that the talent is there for the Cleveland defense to be elite. They have stars in every level of their defense. Now, they have to show it on the field.
Expect to see a much more motivated and potentially desperate version of the Browns take the field this week. Some level of desperation is needed.
Today's game is as close to a must-win as any Week 5 game can be. Cleveland has to find a way to pick up the win.