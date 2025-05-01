Former NFL Star Savagely Shreds Browns for Drafting Shedeur Sanders in Epic Rant
Shedeur Sanders slipped all the way to the fifth round of the NFL Draft this past weekend, and the Cleveland Browns traded up to nab him with the 144th overall pick.
That came after the Browns had already selected Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel in Round 3, so it should create a rather interesting situation for Cleveland heading into 2025, especially with Joe Flacco and Kenny Pickett also on the roster.
Former NFL star Adam "Pacman" Jones was not exactly enthralled that Sanders ended up with the Browns, and he went on one heck of a tirade ripping Cleveland and general manager Andrew Berry for selecting the Colorado Buffaloes star.
"I don't think he should be there," Jones said on his own show. "... The GM, this guy [Berry] has no couth has no couth about nothing he is saying. Shove it up your [expletive]. One of the worst interviews I've ever seen a GM do about a player that they are drafting. ... If I'm [Sanders'] agent, we are trying to figure out if we can go anywhere besides here."
It should be noted that Sanders doesn't even have an agent, so that doesn't even apply.
And here's the thing: no one else seemed to want Sanders, which is why he fell all the way to the Browns to begin with.
Many expected Cleveland to trade back into the first round to snatch Sanders last Thursday, but instead, the Browns stood pat after moving down from No. 2 to No. 5. They then passed on Sanders again multiple times before finally circling back to the signal-caller on Day 3.
Sanders definitely has a chance to become Cleveland's franchise quarterback, but it will certainly be an uphill battle for the 23-year-old.
Read More Cleveland Browns Coverage
MORE: Insider Exposes Troubling Potential Situation for Browns' QB Situation
MORE: Cleveland Browns Free Agent WR Lands with Super Bowl Contender
MORE: New Video Surfaces of Browns' No. 5 Pick Mason Graham Being Prank Called
MORE: New Video Shows Awesome Phone Call Between Andrew Berry, Shedeur Sanders
MORE: One Surprising Browns Player Who Is Under Immense Pressure