Former NFL QB Throws Brutal Shade At Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson
The Cleveland Browns are hoping that quarterback Deshaun Watson will finally give them some return on their major investment they made when they acquired him via a blockbuster trade.
Over his first two years, Watson has been a massive bust. He hasn't been able to stay on the field and when he has been on the field he hasn't played well.
Now, heading into the 2024 season, Watson is ready to start Week 1 and has had the most normal offseason of his tenure with the Browns. If he's going to turn things around, this year is his best chance.
With that in mind, former NFL quarterback Chase Daniel took to X and threw some major shade at Watson. He suggested that the Browns might be in a better place with any of their other quarterbacks over him.
Those quarterbacks are Jameis Winston, Dorian Thompson-Robinson, and Tyler Huntley.
To make that kind of suggestion before even seeing Watson play a single snap this season is bold.
Unfortunately for Watson, that is the kind of pressure that he is facing this year. Due to his flop in years one and two with Cleveland, he's facing immense amounts of pressure and expectations.
Should he come into the 2024 season and struggle again, the Browns would likely consider a change very quickly. Kevin Stefanski would have to decide if giving another quarterback a shot would give his team a better chance to compete.
Hopefully, that question never even comes up. Watson starting the season strong and getting back to being a franchise caliber quarterback would be the ideal scenario.
Only time will tell what kind of year Watson will have. However, there is a lot at stake for him and he could be playing for his starting job with Cleveland and potentially his future as a starting NFL quarterback.