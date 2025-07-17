3 Highest Drafted Cleveland Browns for 2025 NFL Fantasy Football Season So Far
Needless to say, the Cleveland Browns aren't expected to be an offensive juggernaut in the 2025 NFL season. They're still figuring out their quarterback situation with four different contenders vying for the starting job in training camp and preseason: Joe Flacco, Kenny Pickett, Dillon Gabriel, and Shedeur Sanders.
Considering they don't even know who their QB1 is going to be yet, the Browns aren't going to see any of their gunslingers going very early in fantasy football drafts, if any of them are selected at all. That doesn't mean none of their offensive weapons are being valued, though. No matter who Cleveland rolls out under center come Week 1, they'll still have some viable fantasy players, even if their offense itself isn't expected to be very effective next season.
Which Cleveland Browns players are getting drafted the earliest for the 2025 Fantasy Football season?
1. Jerry Jeudy
One of the few bright spots for the Browns' offense last season was the emergence of Jerry Jeudy. After four middling years playing in the Denver Broncos' uninspiring attack between 2020 and 2023, he reminded the NFL world why he was a first-round pick out of Alabama, grabbing 90 balls for 1,229 yards and four touchdowns in his first season in Cleveland.
No matter who is named QB1 for the Browns, Jeudy should become a comforting security blanket for them in a passing offense with few other established options. He's currently boasting an average draft position (ADP) of 77, 36th among wide receivers in full-PPR scoring and tied for 73rd overall. Jeudy could turn out to be a value pick, as it seems a lot of drafters are fading him due to the Browns' questionable offense and quarterback situation.
2. Quinshon Judkins
After the Browns let Nick Chubb walk away in free agency and sign with the Houston Texans, it became pretty clear that they had high hopes for second-round pick Quinshon Judkins out of Ohio State. In his lone season with the Buckeyes, he racked up 1,221 total yards and 16 touchdowns.
As a sturdy ball-carrier who runs with aggression and power, and can also cash out in the passing game, Judkins has all the makings of a future three-down back. Jerome Ford has been a solid albeit unexceptional presence for the Browns in his tenure so far, so it wouldn't have been surprising to see Judkins take over a majority of the snaps for Cleveland at some point in this upcoming season.
Judkins is currently tied for the 78th player taken off the board in full-PPR scoring leagues with an ADP of 79.3, although his position is sure to take a hit after his recent legal troubles, which could result in a suspension.
3. David Njoku
After a disappointing season mired by injuries, it doesn't seem like David Njoku's fantasy football reputation took too much of a hit. He's still the TE9, although his ADP has been sinking quite a bit compared to last year, dropping from 84.2 to 107.0.
Between his limited availability and Cleveland's shaky offense in 2024, he only put up 64 catches, 505 yards, and five touchdowns. Those expecting a rebound from him in 2025 should be able to get him at a steal in the later rounds. As a ninth-year veteran, he should rank pretty highly within the Browns' offensive hierarchy, which could lead to a surprisingly fruitful campaign for him as a fantasy tight end.
All draft position statistics via FantasyPros full-PPR scoring rankings