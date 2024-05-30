How Did Deshaun Watson Look Throwing The Football At Browns OTAs?
For all the fanfare that surrounded Deshaun Watson's first day of throwing in front of the media on Day 6 of the Browns OTAs, it was ultimately pretty anticlimactic.
Watson did in fact throw the football, that much was true. However, the sections of practice he was actively involved in were still restricted per his rehab plan.
Essentially Watson was restricted to throwing during the individual drills with running backs and receivers worked in and the team's install period that saw him commanding the full offense against air. Once the team transitioned into 7-on-7 and 11-on-11 work toward the later portion of practice though, Watson was a spectator, chopping it up with Jameis Winston and Ken Dorsey in between plays.
That won't stop social media from analyzing every throw he did make that was captured by the observing media.
It's important to note that some of Watson's throws were made on plays that were being run at half speed. For the ones that were full-speed, there was some good and some bad – as should be expected from a QB who is still rehabbing from shoulder surgery.
Some of the signature low balls that have seemed to define Watson's Browns tenure to this point made an appearance, as did at least one notable overthrow to Elijah Moore during the install period. There were also some really nice throws, like a 30-yarder to Moore on a go route that had perfect placement in the end zone.
More important than the throws themselves was the fact that Watson looked very fluid in the pocket with his technique and posture. Again, everything is very stripped down during the spring. It's more about getting a feel for football and implementing this new offensive system and less about running specific plays and scheming things up for opponents. Watson wasn't throwing against a defene and it never looked like he was really trying to uncork the football. That's likely by design for this stage of his rehab.
Being the first time he was throwing the football in front of the gallery of media can represent a small milestone in Watson's recovery. It's a sign, certainly, of the progress he's made. But to read too much into anything that's been shared publicly today would be foolish.
Watson and the team have reiterated throughout this process there's a methodical plan in place. It's a marathon, not a sprint. The Browns star QB will continue his ramp-up in the coming weeks of OTAs and veteran minicamp, but don't expect him to really start pushing things until training camp later this summer.
