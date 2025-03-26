Insider Expects Cleveland Browns to Attempt Historic Trade
The Cleveland Browns are preparing for the NFL Draft next month, and they currently own the No. 2 overall selection. But could that change in the coming weeks?
ESPN's Adam Schefter thinks it's a possibility, reporting that he expects the Browns to try and swing a trade with the Tennessee Titans for the No. 1 pick.
"I expect the Cleveland Browns and the New York Giants both to make calls and let's see if there's a team that can come up with an offer that the Titans can't pass up," Schefter said on NFL Live. "Yes, the Titans absolutely do like Cam Ward. Yes, they're ready to take him. But these teams have one month to change Tennessee's mind and make an offer compelling enough to move Tennessee, which has a ton of holes on its roster, off the No. 1 pick."
Cleveland is in dire need of a quarterback, and word on the street is that it really likes Miami Hurricanes star Cam Ward. Ward is generally viewed as the best signal-caller in this draft class ahead of Shedeur Sanders, so it's not surprising that the Browns want him.
No team in NFL history has ever trade up from No. 2 to No. 1, so this would be a groundbreaking deal if Cleveland were able to complete it.
The question is, would it be worth it? Do the Browns feel the gap between Ward and Sanders is that expansive to move up one spot and surrender a treasure trove of assets in the process?
We'll see what happens, but at the very least, it appears that Cleveland may be leaning toward taking a quarterback with its first-round selection.
