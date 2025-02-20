Cleveland Browns Making QB Situation Far Too Complicated
The Cleveland Browns have one of the worst quarterback situations in football at the moment, if not the worst. Deshaun Watson has been an unmitigated disaster, Jameis Winston is not a long-term solution (and he's a free agent anyway) and they have no prospects on their roster.
But the Browns do own the No. 2 overall pick in the NFL Draft, so you would think they would just select one of Shedeur Sanders or Cam Ward in April and call it a day, right?
Well, based on what we have been hearing, it's apparently not that simple for Cleveland, which is rumored to be considering everything from Aaron Rodgers to Kirk Cousins to potentially even a reunion with Joe Flacco, although that's probably just speculation.
Coinciding with that, there has also been chatter that the Browns could skip out on taking a quarterback entirely in the first round of the draft, instead potentially rolling with either Abdul Carter or Travis Hunter with the second pick.
While Carter and Hunter could both be viewed as possible generational talents, they aren't quarterbacks. One of them would be nice to have, sure, and Carter would be especially cushy considering Cleveland is probably going to trade Myles Garrett.
However, neither player fills the Browns' most obvious need, which is under center. Cleveland did have a solution in Baker Mayfield a few years ago, but we know how that turned out. Since then, it has been a catastrophic situation for the Browns, and they have an escape hatch right in front of them.
Yes, there are some who are not totally enamored with either Sanders or Ward, especially with Arch Manning set to hit the NFL Draft in 2026. But there is no guarantee that Cleveland will have a chance to land Manning. There is a guarantee the Browns can land one of the two top quarterbacks this offseason, though.
After everything Cleveland has gone through at signal-caller for the past couple of seasons, you would assume the Browns would be jumping at the opportunity to land a young quarterback at the top of the draft. Instead, they seem inexplicably nonplussed.
To be clear, there is nothing wrong with signing a veteran like Russell Wilson to serve as a bridge/mentor for a rookie quarterback. But there is a problem with passing on drafting a quarterback altogether, and if Cleveland is seriously considering that, then Browns fans will have yet another reason to grumble.
