Insider Delivers Murky Update on Browns' Aaron Rodgers Pursuit
The Cleveland Browns need a quarterback, and while they could always just draft one with the No. 2 overall pick, many feel they will try to land a bridge option.
A name that has surfaced as a potential candidate for the Browns is Aaron Rodgers, as the New York Jets told the future Hall-of-Famer they will be parting ways with him this offseason.
However, Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com has thrown some cold water on the Rodgers idea.
“The Browns are definitely in the market for a veteran bridge quarterback to either start this season or serve as a backup to their rookie QB, but Rodgers probably doesn’t fit the bill," Cabot wrote. "He’ll likely cost more than the Browns are willing to pay, and certainly won’t want to sit behind a rookie if the Browns draft Miami’s Cam Ward or Colorado’s Shedeur Sanders at No. 2. But with so few good veteran quarterbacks available, they can’t completely rule him out at this point."
So, basically, Rodgers is an unlikely option for Cleveland, but if push comes to shove, the Browns may ultimately consider bringing him in if the circumstances allow for it.
In other words, no one really knows what's going on at this point.
Here's the thing about Rodgers: he actually didn't play that poorly in 2024. He threw for 3,897 yards, 28 touchdowns and 11 interceptions while completing 63 percent of his passes and posting a passer rating of 90.5.
Was it vintage Rodgers? No, but was it terrible? Absolutely not.
The 41-year-old can still clearly start for another team, and if Cleveland does end up taking Sanders or Ward at No. 2, that may complicate things for Rodgers.
