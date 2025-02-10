Adam Schefter Offers Shocking Update on Browns, Myles Garrett
The Cleveland Browns and superstar pass rusher Myles Garrett are entering what could turn into a concerning standoff.
Garrett has publicly made his desire for a trade obvious. However, it doesn't sound like Andrew Berry and the Browns have any interest in accomodating his request.
Despite Garrett making media rounds and talking very openly about wanting to leave Cleveland, the Browns do not feel the same.
According to a report from ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, Cleveland general manager Andrew Berry has no interest in moving Garrett this offseason.
“Andrew Berry is adamant on not moving Myles Garrett,” Schefter said.
Here is the video of Schefter's full report on the matter:
Should the Browns stay the course and refuse to trade Garrett, the situation could turn ugly very quickly. Garrett doesn't think he can win and his career is quickly passing him by. He wants to get out as soon as possible and pursue championship contention.
If Cleveland forces him to stay and they can't convince him that wins are coming, he could get even more angry with the franchise and try to force his way out of town even more.
Berry is playing a dangerous game. It will be interesting to see how the situation unfolds.
Garrett is coming off of another big-time season with the Browns. He totaled 47 tackles to go along with 14 sacks, three forced fumbles, a fumble recovery, and a defended pass. Once again, he was one of the biggest defensive threats in football.
All of that being said, this is a situation to monitor closely as the offseason gets underway. For now, Cleveland is standing its ground and not letting Garrett's trade request bother them.
That could change, but this is setting up to be a battle of wills between the two parties.
