Insider Presents Jarring QB Trade Option for Browns
The Cleveland Browns are obviously in need of a quarterback heading into the offseason, and while the simplest solution is just taking one with the No. 2 overall pick in the NFL Draft, there are some other potential avenues for the Browns to explore.
Cleveland can peruse the free-agent market for an answer, with names like Aaron Rodgers and Sam Darnold being available. Or, the Browns can actually pursue a trade.
While options like Kirk Cousins and possibly even J.J. McCarthy have been suggested, Aditi Kinkhabwala has proposed another wild option: Kenny Pickett.
Cleveland fans know Pickett pretty well from his two years with the Pittsburgh Steelers before the Steelers gave up on him and dealt him to the Philadelphia Eagles last offseason, which would explain the incredulous reaction by Ken Carman of 92.3 The Fan when Kinkhabwala mentions him.
Kinkhabwala argues that Pickett never really got a fair shot in Pittsburgh, calling it "the most dysfunctional offense that I've ever been around in the National Football League."
That's probably a bit much, but there is no doubt that Pickett's surroundings in Steel City, as the Steelers were frequently lambasted for their horrendous play-calling throughout Pickett's tenure.
And to be fair, Pickett is a former first-round pick, so there is some talent there.
That being said, it seems very hard to imagine the Browns going this route. Pickett is under contract with the Eagles for one more year, and Cleveland almost certainly would not give up anything of value for the 26-year-old.
The Browns really should just take the easy way out and go with whoever is available between Cam Ward and Shedeur Sanders in April.
