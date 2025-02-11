Division Rival Predicted to Poach Browns Star Free Agent
The Cleveland Browns have an interesting situation ahead of them this offseason amid the pending free agency for Nick Chubb.
After spending the first seven years of his NFL career in Cleveland, emerging with several productive years along with many injuries to pair alongside, the major decision looms this offseason on whether the team will ultimately re-sign him for the 2025 season and beyond.
Yet, rather than seeing the Browns re-sign their multi-time Pro Bowler, Pro Football Focus's Mason Cameron predicts the situation panning out differently. Instead, he sees the Pittsburgh Steelers as a strong fit for the 29-year-old back, pinning the Cleveland division rival as a top potential landing spot for Chubb this offseason.
"The fact that Nick Chubb was able to return to the field at all in 2024 after his devastating knee injury in 2023 is a modern marvel. While he was a shadow of himself, another full offseason to return to form could help the veteran back rebound in 2025 in a new uniform," Cameron said. "The Steelers have many free-agent decisions — and not a ton of cap space to facilitate significant additions — one of which is tendering restricted free agent Jaylen Warren. Even with Pittsburgh likely to do what they can to retain Warren, adding a cost-effective veteran to the mix would be a prudent move... Having been on the business end of massive performances from the former Brown, Mike Tomlin could be intrigued by Chubb's remaining upside."
The future for Chubb in a Browns uniform does remain a bit unknown. Especially after suffering from a broken foot at the end of 2024 along with his already long injury history, the mileage has added up significantly to the point where it's fair to question whether the Cleveland back has enough left in the tank to warrant a new contract.
In 2024, he was limited in eight games, posting 332 yards on 102 attempts, logging three touchdowns on the ground as well.
Yet, even if the Browns were to cut ties with Chubb, the veteran back could still have interest on the open market. That intrigue may even be right around the corner in the AFC North with the Steelers. Pittsburgh could pick him up at a low cost, and add some further depth to their running back room.
Moving off of Chubb would be rough as-is for Browns fans, but any change would likely sting even more if that change occured within the division. Time will tell if that nightmare scenario ends up unfolding for Cleveland in the offseason ahead.
