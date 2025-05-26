Insider Offers Sadly Murky Injury Update on Cleveland Browns Star
We already know that Cleveland Browns linebacker Jeremiah Owusu- Koramoah will be sidelined for all of 2025 due to a scary neck injury he suffered midway through last season, but what does the extended future hold for the Pro Bowl defender?
Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com has provided an update on Owusu-Koramoah's status moving forward, and it doesn't seem to sound too positive.
“Here’s hoping that [Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah] can make a triumphant return to the field next season after spending this year rehabbing and strengthening his neck. But the truth is, we just don’t know the prognosis right now, and he might not either," Cabot wrote. "When dealing with a neck injury of this magnitude, so much must be considered, including the risk of re-injury and long-term ramifications. Even if JOK gets the green light from the doctors, he’ll have to think long and hard about whether or not he wants to play again.”
Owusu-Koramoah sustained the injury during the Browns' Week 8 win over the Baltimore Ravens last October and had to be stretchered off the field. Thankfully, he was okay and has appeared to be in good spirits ever since, but that does not necessarily mean that he can play football again.
Prior to getting hurt in 2024, Owusu-Koramoah had logged 61 tackles, three sacks and an interception in eight games. The season prior, the 25-year-old racked up 101 tackles, 3.5 sacks, a couple of picks and six passes defended en route to a Pro Bowl appearance.
Owusu-Koramoah, who played his collegiate football at Notre Dame, was selected by Cleveland in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft. He had a couple of decent campaigns to begin his career before breaking out in 2023, which resulted in the Browns handing him a three-year contract extension.
