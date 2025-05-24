Deshaun Watson Lands Stunning Take That Will Turn Browns Fans Stomachs
The overwhelming majority of Cleveland Browns fans would prefer to never see Deshaun Watson stepping onto the field in a Browns uniform ever again after three disastrous seasons at quarterback for the club, but does there exist a world in which it could actually occur?
Max Loeb of Honor the Land feels it's a possibility, noting that owner Jimmy Haslam may choose to throw Watson into the fray at some point late next season (assuming he is fully recovered from his Achilles injury, of course), to potentially serve as trade bait.
"What if Jimmy Haslam comes down and is like, 'Look, the season is a lost cause. Just throw Deshaun out there. Let's see if we have anything, let's see if we can get another pick for him," Loeb said.
Loeb went on to add that he thinks there is "no way" head coach Kevin Stefanski or general manager Andrew Berry would want to play Watson, noting that the "door is closed" on Watson as far as they are concerned. However, a directive from Haslam could change things.
"The guy who is leaving [the door] open a little bit, even with his comments, has to be Jimmy Haslam," Loeb added. "... He, at least in my opinion, would probably lean in a meaningless Week 18 game, after both those rookies have played, assuming, to Deshaun Watson instead of the rookies."
All things considered, Loeb isn't saying that the Browns view any sort of future with Watson under center. He is merely stating that there is a chance Cleveland (or more specifically Haslam) chooses to use him in the latter stages of the campaign to try and entice another team into potentially trading for him next offseason.
Regardless, Browns fans would probably prefer to see either Shedeur Sanders or Dillon Gabriel out on the field in the season finale, even if it meant someone extracting a draft pick out of another squad in a trade for Watson.
