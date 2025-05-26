Cleveland Browns Predicted to Make Big Move to Help Shedeur Sanders
The Cleveland Browns selected Shedeur Sanders in the fifth round of the NFL Draft last month, and while Sanders is just one of four quarterbacks the Browns have added his offseason, he stands a pretty good chance of playing at some point during his rookie campaign.
The problem is that the Browns aren't exactly an ideal situation for a first-year quarterback, as they are very barren at the wide receiver position beyond Jerry Jeudy.
For some reason, Cleveland did not take a receiver in the draft, and the only addition it has made along that front over the last couple of months has been signing Diontae Johnson, who played for three different teams in 2024.
So, yeah; the Browns could be in some trouble when it comes to their receiver room, and that could make things very complicated for Sanders if and when he steps in under center.
Well, Cleveland legend Hanford Dixon — who played cornerback for the Browns from 1981 through 1989 — feels that a move for another wide out is probably inevitable.
"We still have to make some moves, and I think we will make some moves as far as the wide receiver goes," Dixon said on his own show. "... Jerry Jeudy is pretty much it. I mean, we have a lot of backup guys, the guys that we're hoping are going to step up, but as far as receivers, Jerry Jeudy is the main guy."
The question is, what exactly can Cleveland do here? The free-agent market has dried up outside of a couple of veteran options like Keenan Allen and old friend Amari Cooper, neither of whom will probably be open to joining the Browns. The draft has already passed, and multiple receivers have already been traded.
Cleveland did apparently make an offer to the New Orleans Saints for Chris Olave, but the Saints rebuffed the inquiry.
Perhaps the Browns have another idea up their sleeves?
Read More Cleveland Browns Coverage
MORE: Browns Superstar Myles Garrett Receives Shockingly Bleak Outlook
MORE: Two Cleveland Browns Defenders Deemed Prime NFL Trade Candidates
MORE: Browns' Ludicrous QB Trade Rumors Slapped With Grim Reality Check
MORE: Deshaun Watson Lands Stunning Take That Will Turn Browns Fans Stomachs
MORE: Cleveland Browns Connected to Wild WR Trade With AFC Contender