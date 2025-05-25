Browns Digest

Two Cleveland Browns Defenders Deemed Prime NFL Trade Candidates

These two Cleveland Browns defensive players have been named top NFL trade candidates.

Matthew Schmidt

Cleveland Browns general manager Andrew Berry watches practice during day two of NFL rookie minicamp at the Cleveland Browns training facility on Saturday, May 10, 2025, in Berea, Ohio.
Cleveland Browns general manager Andrew Berry watches practice during day two of NFL rookie minicamp at the Cleveland Browns training facility on Saturday, May 10, 2025, in Berea, Ohio. / Jeff Lange / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

The Cleveland Browns ultimately held onto Myles Garrett this offseason, signing the superstar defensive end to a massive contract extension. However, that does not mean that the rest of their defense is safe from hitting the trade block.

As a matter of fact, the Browns actually have some very viable trade candidates up and down their roster, and Bleacher Report's Alex Ballentine has identified two defensive players in particular who could get dealt: cornerbacks Greg Newsome II and Martin Emerson Jr.

Both Newsome and Emerson are entering the final years of their respective deals, and with fellow corner Denzel Ward already under contract through 2027 with cap hits of $24.6 million, $30.5 million and $27 million on tap, it does not seem likely that the Browns will keep both young defensive backs.

Heading into 2024, Newsome and Emerson were each coming off strong seasons, but the youthful cornerback pair struggled this past year. To be fair, Cleveland's formerly top-ranked defense as a whole showed signs of slippage, but that doesn't excuse poor individual play.

Newsome in particular has been the subject of rampant trade speculation since last year, and many felt that the 25-year-old was a shoo-in to get moved back at the trade deadline. However, the Browns decided to retain him.

Now, Newsome is more of a trade piece than ever, as is Emerson. Will the Browns trade both players? Probably not, as it would leave them incredibly thin at the position, but it would not be the least bit surprising if Cleveland opted to jettison one either before Week 1 or sometime during next season.

Read More Cleveland Browns Coverage

MORE: Deshaun Watson Lands Stunning Take That Will Turn Browns Fans Stomachs

MORE: Cleveland Browns Connected to Wild WR Trade With AFC Contender

MORE: Browns' Kevin Stefanski Offers Major Update on Shedeur Sanders

MORE: Saints Linked to Pursuing Trade for Browns QB

MORE: REPORT: Browns Have Made Trade Offer for Game-Changing Playmaker

Published
Matthew Schmidt
MATTHEW SCHMIDT

Home/News