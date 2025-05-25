Two Cleveland Browns Defenders Deemed Prime NFL Trade Candidates
The Cleveland Browns ultimately held onto Myles Garrett this offseason, signing the superstar defensive end to a massive contract extension. However, that does not mean that the rest of their defense is safe from hitting the trade block.
As a matter of fact, the Browns actually have some very viable trade candidates up and down their roster, and Bleacher Report's Alex Ballentine has identified two defensive players in particular who could get dealt: cornerbacks Greg Newsome II and Martin Emerson Jr.
Both Newsome and Emerson are entering the final years of their respective deals, and with fellow corner Denzel Ward already under contract through 2027 with cap hits of $24.6 million, $30.5 million and $27 million on tap, it does not seem likely that the Browns will keep both young defensive backs.
Heading into 2024, Newsome and Emerson were each coming off strong seasons, but the youthful cornerback pair struggled this past year. To be fair, Cleveland's formerly top-ranked defense as a whole showed signs of slippage, but that doesn't excuse poor individual play.
Newsome in particular has been the subject of rampant trade speculation since last year, and many felt that the 25-year-old was a shoo-in to get moved back at the trade deadline. However, the Browns decided to retain him.
Now, Newsome is more of a trade piece than ever, as is Emerson. Will the Browns trade both players? Probably not, as it would leave them incredibly thin at the position, but it would not be the least bit surprising if Cleveland opted to jettison one either before Week 1 or sometime during next season.
Read More Cleveland Browns Coverage
MORE: Deshaun Watson Lands Stunning Take That Will Turn Browns Fans Stomachs
MORE: Cleveland Browns Connected to Wild WR Trade With AFC Contender
MORE: Browns' Kevin Stefanski Offers Major Update on Shedeur Sanders
MORE: Saints Linked to Pursuing Trade for Browns QB
MORE: REPORT: Browns Have Made Trade Offer for Game-Changing Playmaker