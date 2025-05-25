Browns' Ludicrous QB Trade Rumors Slapped With Grim Reality Check
The Cleveland Browns certainly have a unique quarterback situation on hand heading into the 2025 NFL season, as they have four signal-callers competing for the starting role.
In the midst of the wild quarterback battle between Joe Flacco, Kenny Pickett, Shedeur Sanders and Dillon Gabriel, one name has actually gotten bit lost in the fray: Deshaun Watson.
Watson is expected to be sidelined for most — if not all — of next season as he recovers from a torn Achilles, and even though he still has two years remaining on his contract, it stands to reason that he may have played his final snap as a member of the Browns.
But does that mean Cleveland may actually try to rehome him in a trade?
There has been recent speculation that the Browns may attempt to move Watson in order to extract some sort of value in return for him, but Jeff Lloyd of the Orange and Brown Report has shut down any chance of the 29-year-old getting dealt.
“Just as the Browns could not trade Myles Garrett financially, the same thing applies to Deshaun Watson," Lloyd posted on X. "You can make up all the fake storylines about it that you want. It is just something that fiscally cannot happen."
There has been some conjecture that Cleveland could actually receive a Day 2 draft pick in exchange for Watson if it pays some of his salary, but that is incredibly unrealistic.
Watson has played in a grand total of 19 games since joining the Browns in 2022, accumulating 19 touchdowns and 12 interceptions during that span. He also tore his Achilles twice between this past October and January, so his trade value is at rock bottom.
More than likely, Cleveland will simply have to hold onto Watson until his deal expires after 2026.
