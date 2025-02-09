Insider Says Browns Playing Hardball With Myles Garrett
Myles Garrett has requested to be traded from the Cleveland Browns, but as of right now, the Browns don't seem willing to oblige.
Dianna Russini of The Athletic has reported that Cleveland is currently "playing hardball" with Garrett and has been telling teams "we are not moving him, but stay tuned."
So, essentially, the Browns seem to be holding out hope that circumstances may change with Garrett. At least for now.
However, Russini added that Garrett is "not bluffing," so this could create a rather ugly situation in Cleveland if things continue progressing in this direction.
Garrett wants to compete for a Super Bowl, and he clearly does not think the Browns can provide him with that opportunity. Considering that Cleveland just went 3-14 this past season, it's hard to blame him for feeling that way.
The Browns would stand to reap a massive haul for the six-time Pro Bowler if they trade him, and just about every team in the NFL would probably be placing a call to Cleveland to at least inquire about his availability.
Garrett is coming off of a 2024 campaign in which he racked up 47 tackles, 14 sacks and three forced fumbles, earning his fourth First-Team All-Pro selection and finishing third in Defensive Player of the Year voting.
The 29-year-old managed to capture the Defensive Player of the Year award in the preceding year when he rattled off 42 tackles, 14 sacks and four forced fumbles.
Russini expects teams to begin aggressively pursuing a trade for Garrett at the start of the new league year on March 12.
