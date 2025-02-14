Potential Browns Selection Travis Hunter Picks Position For Combine
Travis Hunter won the 2024 Heisman Trophy in large part because of his excellence at two positions. As a cornerback, Hunter had four interceptions, 11 pass breakups and 36 tackles. As a wide receiver, Hunter tallied 96 catches for 1,258 yards and 15 touchdowns. This type of two-way prowess was unprecedented in college football and it makes Hunter one of the hottest commodities ahead of the upcoming NFL Draft.
Hunter has the potential to shore up two major positions of need for the Browns if they decide to select him at No. 2 overall. On defense, he is widely regarded as a generational talent and could create a fearsome secondary that currently features Denzel Ward, Martin Emerson Jr. and Greg Newsome. Out wide, he'd join Jerry Jeudy in building a solid receiving core while Cleveland looks for its quarterback of the future.
The two-way All-American has already said he wants to play both positions in the NFL, but many expect it will be too difficult and Hunter will have to prioritize one. That makes Friday's news all the more noteworthy — Hunter will participate in the NFL Scouting Combine as a defensive back.
Hunter will go through on-field drills where he showcases abilities like backpedaling and ball-tracking that differ from skills he'd display as a receiver. NFL teams already know how smooth Hunter is running routes on offense, but it could be his agility in his breaks on defense that solidifies his status as a top five pick.
Defensive backs will test at the NFL Scouting Combine on February 28, with coverage beginning at 3 p.m. ET on NFL Network. Hunter's Colorado teammate, Shedeur Sanders, will be meeting with the Browns soon, and Hunter will certainly be on Cleveland's list as well.
