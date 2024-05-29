Major Outlet Considers This Re-Signing The Browns Best Offseason Move
After making a run to the postseason in 2023, the Cleveland Browns are looking to replicate their success by bringing back a number of key figures from last year's team.
To the Athletics' Mike Sando, there is one signing stands out among the rest of Cleveland's offseason moves though.
In Sando's latest piece highlighting the top offseason transaction of all 32 teams, he listed the re-signing of Za'Darius Smith as the Browns best move of the offseason. Sando wrote:
Defensive end Za’Darius Smith played well enough and hard enough in his first season with Cleveland
to qualify as more than a one-year rental. Bringing him back on a deal worth $11.5 million per year was a solid move for Cleveland despite Smith’s age (turns 32 in September).
In retrospect, the Browns biggest offseason move may have been their trade for former Broncos wideout Jerry Jeudy. Sando seems to think bringing back Smith is a bigger deal, helping keep one of the top defensive lines in football intact.
Smith signed a two-year deal worth $23.5 million deal with the Browns back in March to return to the team that traded for him last May. 2023 was actually a down year for the soon to be 32-year old. Smith registered just 5.5 sacks and 27 combined tackles playing opposite of Myles Garrett. But did generate constant pressure on opposing QBs with 20 QB hits.
Just last week during the first week of OTAs, Smith talked about the Browns' culture being one of the biggest factors in what brought him back for 2024. He could certainly make a bigger impact than he did in his first year with the franchise this fall and if he does it could mean another run to the playoffs for the Browns.
