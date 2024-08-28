Two NFC Teams Are Top Potential Trade Suitors for Browns QB Jameis Winston
The Cleveland Browns decided to keep four quarterbacks on the final 53-man roster. Clearly, that won't end up being the case when everything is said and done.
Reports have come out that the Browns are fielding trade offers for both Jameis Winston and Tyler Huntley. Both players should command some level of interest from around the NFL.
Winston, in particular, is an intriguing trade chip. He's a veteran quarterback that has shown major signs of potential as a starter. At the very minimum, he would be an elite backup.
Keeping that in mind, two NFC teams appear to be among the top potential trade suitors for Winston.
Both the Minnesota Vikings and New York Giants have a need at quarterback and could make perfect sense.
For the Vikings, rookie quarterback J.J. McCarthy went down with a season-ending injury. Sam Darnold will be the starter, but that does not instill a ton of confidence. Acquiring a piece like Winston to be Darnold's backup and push him would be a very wise decision for Minnesota.
As for the Giants, they are in a horrible quarterback situation. Daniel Jones will be the starter, but there have been no reasons to have confidence that he will have a bounce-back season. Drew Lock is his primary backup.
Quite honestly, if New York was to acquire Winston, he would likely be the best quarterback on the team's roster right off the bat.
In 93 career games, Winston has put up solid numbers. He has completed 61.2 percent of his pass attempts for 22,104 yards, 141 touchdowns, and 99 interceptions. His turnover numbers have been a little high, but he's more than capable of playing at a high level.
If Cleveland is truly open to trading him, both the Vikings and Giants should pursue him aggressively.