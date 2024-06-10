MUST SEE: Nick Chubb In Full Browns Uniform For First Time Since Injury
It's been a while since Browns fan have had a chance to see Nick Chubb in uniform. But the Browns social media team provided a tease that fans have been craving as they took advantage of having the entire team on hand for the start of mandatory minicamp.
As the team utilized Monday to shoot much of the team's content for the upcoming season, one video showed Chubb sitting on a bench with an intense smolder on his face.
Chubb is obviously still rehabbing from the gruesome knee injury he suffered in Week 2 of the 2023 season, but has been around the team throughout the voluntary spring workouts. Last week during his first press conference since the injury, Chubb wouldn't specify any sort of timetable for his return to the field. The four-time Pro Bowler added that he's where he needs to be in his rehab process and that he's just taking it one day at a time.
It's unclear if Chubb will be ready for the start of the season. While fans wait though, they can dream about the franchise's fourth-leading rusher scoring touchdowns in Cleveland Browns Stadium once again thanks to this tease from the Browns social media team.
