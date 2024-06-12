Myles Garrett Remembers Jerry West's Message To Browns During West Coast Trip
Myles Garrett's affinity for basketball is well documented at this point.
Over the years, Garrett has been captured via social media breaking a backboard while dunking. He participated in the NBA's Celebrity All-Star Game in 2022 when the festivities came to Cleveland. He even purchased a portion of the Cleveland Cavaliers last fall.
So on a somber day in the world of basketball following the passing of NBA legend turned executive Jerry West, of course, the Browns star defensive end had some thoughts on the man who inspired "the logo."
“Less than a year ago around this time he spoke to us [in Los Angeles]," recalled Garrett. "I loved his message and definitely still had a lot of energy, still had a lot of life to give and wisdom. So my condolences are with the West family. I know he meant a lot. I know he meant a lot to that community out there, and it's a sad day for the NBA and the NBA family and prayers out for them.”
During last season the Browns took advantage of back-to-back road games in Denver and Los Angeles Weeks 11 and 12 by just staying in the City Of Angeles for a week of practice. It was viewed as a camaraderie building experience, keeping the team together all in one place way from home. During the extended stay, head coach Kevin Stefanski invited West to speak to the team.
Garrett still vividly remembers the NBA legend's message. And it still resonates months later as he and his Browns teammates prepare for the 2024 season.
"He talked about the grit and the team bonding that it takes to really get there,'" said Garrett. "How much you really have to stick together and how much resilience it takes to weather an entire season and really make it to the end. Every team is talented, but how much are you willing to take to get to where you want?"
West certainly knew what it takes to be great in the arena of sport. He won his only championship as a player with the Lakers in 1972, then retired two years later. He then became one of the masterminds behind the construction of the Showtime Lakers that dominated basketball for more than a decade starting in 1979.
West went on to add eight more titles to his trophy case as an executive, across stints with the Lakers (1979-2000) and the Golden State Warriors from 2011-2017. While he died Wednesday at the age of 86, his legacy lives on – even with Garrett and the Cleveland Browns.
