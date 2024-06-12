Myles Garrett On Browns Playoff Loss To Texans: "At Forefront Of My Mind"
All things consider, the 2023 season was a pretty satisfying one for Browns defensive end Myles Garrett.
The anchor of the NFL's No 1. rated defense, Garrett dominated his way to the top individual award for a player at his position, winning the first Defensive Player of the Year Award of his seven-year career. All the while he helped lead the franchise back to the playoffs for the first time since 2020, with the team finishing 11-6 despite starting five different quarterbacks throughout the year.
Sports are a fickle thing though. So despite the undeniable success Garrett and the Browns produced in 2023, an embarrassing 45-14 loss to the Houston Texans on Wild Card weekend remains as a lasting stain on an otherwise memorable campaign.
Garrett hasn't stopped thinking about it since.
"It's definitely at the forefront of my mind always," said Garrett. "That's the last taste of football that we all had. I plan to make that apparent to everyone and continue to keep it as motivation for myself that we stepped out, we didn't get the job done, we didn't execute and we fell short of our goals."
The loss itself is bad enough for Garrett. However, the former No. 1 overall pick has also had to stew over the fact that he produced one of his worst performances of the season against the Texans as well. When the final whistle blew, Garrett had recorded just three total tackles, not a single one was a sack.
He had no QB hits. No tackles for loss. In the most important game of the season he had been rendered useless. It's no wonder he's refusing to be satisfied despite fulfilling a number of personal goals in 2023.
"It'll never be enough," Garrett said. "I might feel a little bit of satisfaction once we win one for Cleveland, but then it's always the next year. Not going to stop until the body tells me it's time to hang them up, until I stop having fun, until I stop loving this game and wanting to be in here with my teammates. Until that stage, I'm going to be in here giving my all and just trying to do my best to improve this team."
So how does someone follow up winning Defensive Player of the Year?
"God willing, building the success that we had last year," said Garrett." But have everyone be healthy and go win the Super Bowl. That’s where my eyes are only."
