Amari Cooper Unexcused From First Day Of Browns Mandatory Minicamp
Holdout season has begun across the NFL and the Browns may not be exempt.
As the team opened up mandatory minicamp on Tuesday the soon to be 30-year-old wideout was no where to be seen out on the practice field. It quickly became the story of the day from the team's facility in Berea, Ohio. The absence comes after Cleveland's top receiver was in town over the weekend for David Njoku's Celebrity Softball Game. Three days later though, he was no where to be seen.
Head coach Kevin Stefanski confirmed after the session that it was an "unexcused absence" for Cleveland's top wide receiver.
"Yeah, not excused," the Browns head man said. "Obviously as you guys know, you really have to focus on the guys that are here. These situations, I understand that they do come up. I'll really leave all of that between Amari and Amari's Agent, [Andrew Berry] and those type of conversations. But again, as you guys know, we focus on guys that are here. We'll get some good work in and really keep it at that."
Cooper is entering the final year of his current contract and is due to make $20 million in base salary. That figure puts Cooper 20th among his wide receiver contemporaries in terms of average annual value.
With speculation swirling around Cooper's absence being related to his expiring contract situation, Stefanski wouldn't confirm if the five-time Pro Bowler had asked for an extension or not. He did note that there has been dialogue between Cooper's agent and the team.
Because the absence is unexcused, the Browns can fine Cooper up to $16,953 for missing the first day of minicamp. The figure jumps to over $33,000 if he misses the second day and escalates even further to over $50,000 if he were to miss all three days.
For now, the Browns will wait to see if Cooper has any plans to show up this week, or whether or not the situation lingers beyond minicamp and into training camp later this summer.
