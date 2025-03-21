NFL Insider Reveals Three QBs the Browns are Interested in Adding
Everybody knows the Cleveland Browns are still looking to add a quarterback or multiple this offseason. At the moment, the free agent quarterback market has ground to a screeching halt.
That's because multiple teams are waiting for veteran quarterback Aaron Rodgers to make a decision about his future. Once Rodgers chooses a destination or decides to hang them up, it will spark several other key decisions from signal callers looking for homes.
While the Browns wait for that major domino to fall, though, they remain interested in a trio of notable quarterbacks. NFL insider Jeremy Fowler revealed on ESPN's Get Up! this morning that the Browns are still pursuing Russell Wilson after meeting with the Super Bowl champion last week.
Wilson has options though, and as Fowler noted, Cleveland has a backup plan in the form of former Philadelphia Eagles QB Carson Wentz.
Lastly, the Browns are still expressing "love" in both Cam Ward and Shedeur Sanders at the top of this rookie QB class. With a growing consensus that the Tennessee Titans will select Ward though, Fowler highlighted that Cleveland is comfortable with potentially selecting Sanders with the second overall pick in the NFL Draft.
For now, the Browns are caught in a waiting game, but Berry remains poised to reshape the team's QB room in the coming weeks and months.
