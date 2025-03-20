Analyst Delivers Surprising Prediction on Future of Browns GM
Many feel that Cleveland Browns general manager Andrew Berry is on the hot seat following a 3-14 campaign, and it definitely seems like a plausible theory.
After all, Berry's decision to trade for Deshaun Watson several years ago has largely handicapped the Browns and has proven to be one of the worst moves—if not the worst—in NFL history.
However, ESPN's Tony Grossi actually does not think Berry is in grave danger just yet.
“I’m beginning to believe that this mulligan that these guys received this year after a 3-14 season is a two-year mulligan, meaning they’re in for two years," Grossi said. "As an organization, they might have looked at this draft and explained to [Jimmy] Haslam, ‘unless we get Cam Ward, we’re not going to find the answer here in this draft.’ ... They’re not drafting for their jobs."
It's an interesting point by Grossi, considering that there is a growing sentiment that neither Ward nor Shedeur Sanders are generational talents at the quarterback position.
Here's the thing, though: if Cleveland completely botches the No. 2 overall pick (like not taking a quarterback, for example), it may ultimately change how Haslam views things.
Berry took over as Browns general manager in 2020. Cleveland has made a pair of playoff appearances since then, which is quite the accomplishment seeing as how the Browns had previously not made the postseason since the 2002-03 campaign.
However, Cleveland entered 2024 with pretty lofty expectations and instead was one of the worst teams in football, so at the very least, Berry is surely running out of chances.
