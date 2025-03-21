Cleveland Browns Have Visited With Intriguing Linebacker
The Cleveland Browns could absolutely afford to add some more depth to their linebacking corps, especially with Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah's status up in the air.
Well, the Browns have just hosted a visit with a very intriguing option in that department, as they have met with former Tennessee Titans linebacker Jerome Baker.
Baker split the 2024 campaign between the Seattle Seahawks and the Titans, playing in 10 games and registering 61 tackles and a couple of sacks.
The 28-year-old, who played his collegiate football at Ohio State, was originally selected by the Miami Dolphins in the third round of the 2018 NFL Draft.
Baker spent the first six years of his career with the Dolphins and enjoyed some very productive seasons in South Beach, with his best one probably coming in 2020 when he racked up 112 tackles and seven sacks.
Overall, Baker registered 100 tackles or better three times with the Dolphins, but he has run into some injury issues the last couple of seasons that have limited him to 23 contests since 2023.
When healthy, the 6-foot-2 defender is a very solid player, and here is the real kicker: he is a Cleveland native, so he may genuinely want to play for the Browns.
Slowly but surely, the Browns are trying to patch up a roster that went a miserable 3-14 this past season. The problem is that Cleveland has very limited financial flexibility, but there is no doubt that Baker would represent a great bang-for-your-buck addition.
Read More Cleveland Browns Coverage
MORE: Analyst Delivers Surprising Prediction on Future of Browns GM
MORE: Insider Reveals Stunning Potential QB Solution for Browns
MORE: Browns Add Versatile Bears Free Agent Wide Receiver
MORE: Grading The Cleveland Browns Offseason Moves After One Week
MORE: Former Browns QB Has Shocking Solution To Team's Biggest Need