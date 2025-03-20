Insider Reveals Stunning Potential QB Solution for Browns
The Cleveland Browns seem to be exploring all kinds of potential answers to their quarterback problem, but in the end, there can only be one solution. For 2025, anyway.
The Browns own the No. 2 overall pick in the NFL Draft, so they really could just make it easy and select either Cam Ward or Shedeur Sanders. However, there has been rampant speculation that Cleveland may go in a different direction with its first-rounder.
That doesn't necessarily mean the Browns won't be drafting a signal-caller, though. They may just not do it on Day 1.
So, if that ends up being the case, what would Cleveland do? Well, ESPN's Todd McShay has suggested a rather surprising potential avenue for the Browns: Louisville quarterback Tyler Shough.
“He has been through all these wars. He knows who he is," McShay said on the Ultimate Cleveland Sports Show. It’s like he’s playing on house money, and I love a quarterback who’s got that kind of mentality, because he’s got a chip but he’s mature enough to know how to manage all of that that’s going on inside between his ears. I think he’s going to be an absolute steal in this class, I really do."
Shough has generally been viewed as a Day 2 pick, although his stock has been rising thanks to a very impressive Scouting Combine.
The 25-year-old threw for 3,195 yards, 23 touchdowns and six interceptions while completing 62.7 percent of his passes in 2024.
His numbers don't jump off the page, but he stands 6-foot-5 and weighs 225 pounds and possesses terrific arm talent. Not only that, but he also displayed solid mobility throughout his collegiate career, which began at Oregon in 2018. Shough spent three years with the Ducks before transferring to Texas Tech for three seasons. He then arrived at Louisville this past year.
While Shough is a very intriguing prospect, he also has quite a bit working against him, such as the fact that he will turn 26 years old next September and doesn't have a very impressive track record on the NCAA level.
Read More Cleveland Browns Coverage
MORE: Browns Add Versatile Bears Free Agent Wide Receiver
MORE: Grading The Cleveland Browns Offseason Moves After One Week
MORE: Former Browns QB Has Shocking Solution To Team's Biggest Need
MORE: Browns Linked to Wild Potential Reunion With Star Playmaker