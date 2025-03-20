Browns Digest

Browns Add Versatile Bears Free Agent Wide Receiver

In their latest move the Cleveland Browns signed veteran wide receiver and returner DeAndre Carter

Spencer German

Nov 10, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears wide receiver DeAndre Carter (11) reacts after a play against the New England Patriots during the second half at Soldier Field
Nov 10, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears wide receiver DeAndre Carter (11) reacts after a play against the New England Patriots during the second half at Soldier Field / Mike Dinovo-Imagn Images
In this story:

Cleveland Browns general manager Andrew Berry has a tough job this offseason as he operates in the margins to fix some of the team's biggest needs in free agency.

Those efforts continued with Berry's latest move, as Cleveland added versatile wide receiver DeAndre Carter on a one-year deal worth nearly $800K. Yahoo Sports Jordan Schultz was first to report the signing.

Carter will come to Cleveland after spending the 2024 campaign with the Chicago Bears. The 31-year-old caught just nine passes for 72 yards last season. His most productive season as a receiver came in 2022 with the Los Angeles Chargers, when he hauled in 46 passes for 538 yards and three touchdowns.

Adding Carter is about much more than his ability as a wide receiver, though, as he's become a reliable returner during his seven years in the NFL. Last season Carter returned 15 kickoffs for 479 yards. He also fielded 17 punts for 158 yards.

Carter has only taken one kick back for a touchdown in his career, but the Sacramento State product finished ninth overall in total yards on kickoff returns. His 15 returns of 20-plus yards were tied for eighth most in the league. He also had two returns for 40-plus yards.

The Browns could certainly use an upgrade when it comes to their return units. Now they have one in Carter.

Read More Cleveland Browns Coverage

MORE: Grading The Cleveland Browns Offseason Moves After One Week

MORE: Former Browns QB Has Shocking Solution To Team's Biggest Need

MORE: Browns Linked to Wild Potential Reunion With Star Playmaker

MORE: Browns Connected to Ironic Nick Chubb Replacement

MORE: NFL Draft Expert Makes Bold Claim About Potential Browns Pick

Published
Spencer German
SPENCER GERMAN

Spencer German is a contributor to the Northeast Ohio cluster of sites, including Cavs Insider, Cleveland Baseball Insider and most notably Browns Digest. He also works as a fill-in host on Cleveland Sports Radio, 92.3 The Fan, one of the Browns radio affiliate stations in Cleveland. Despite being a Cleveland transplant, Spencer has enjoyed making Northeast Ohio home ever since he attended college locally at John Carroll University, where he graduated in 2013.

Home/News