Browns Add Versatile Bears Free Agent Wide Receiver
Cleveland Browns general manager Andrew Berry has a tough job this offseason as he operates in the margins to fix some of the team's biggest needs in free agency.
Those efforts continued with Berry's latest move, as Cleveland added versatile wide receiver DeAndre Carter on a one-year deal worth nearly $800K. Yahoo Sports Jordan Schultz was first to report the signing.
Carter will come to Cleveland after spending the 2024 campaign with the Chicago Bears. The 31-year-old caught just nine passes for 72 yards last season. His most productive season as a receiver came in 2022 with the Los Angeles Chargers, when he hauled in 46 passes for 538 yards and three touchdowns.
Adding Carter is about much more than his ability as a wide receiver, though, as he's become a reliable returner during his seven years in the NFL. Last season Carter returned 15 kickoffs for 479 yards. He also fielded 17 punts for 158 yards.
Carter has only taken one kick back for a touchdown in his career, but the Sacramento State product finished ninth overall in total yards on kickoff returns. His 15 returns of 20-plus yards were tied for eighth most in the league. He also had two returns for 40-plus yards.
The Browns could certainly use an upgrade when it comes to their return units. Now they have one in Carter.
