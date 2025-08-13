Former NFL QB Makes His Feelings on Browns' Dillon Gabriel Very Clear
The Cleveland Browns selected a pair of quarterbacks in the NFL Draft, taking both Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders in the third and fifth rounds, respectively.
Obviously, Sanders is the bigger name, and he was expected to be a first-round pick. Meanwhile, there were many who had Gabriel pegged as a late Day 3 selection.
Nevertheless, the Browns decided to roll with Gabriel ahead of Sanders and also seem to have the former ahead of Sanders on the depth chart, even if Sanders got the start in Cleveland's first preseason game with Gabriel nursing a hamstring injury.
But where do the Browns actually stand on Gabriel and Sanders moving forward?
A former NFL quarterback has offered candid thoughts on Dillon Gabriel
Well, former NFL quarterback Shaun King provided his thoughts on the situation during a recent appearance on the Ultimate Cleveland Sports Show, and he seems to believe that Gabriel may have been the odd man out in the Browns' crowded quarterback room if he were drafted after Sanders.
“I had a seventh-round grade on Dillon Gabriel and a late-first, early second-round grade on Shedeur," King said. "I think if Shedeur had been drafted in the third round and Dillon Gabriel in the fifth, that would give the Browns an opportunity to only keep three quarterbacks, so I think they'd release Gabriel."
Right now, Cleveland is employing a four-man quarterback competition that also includes veterans Joe Flacco and Kenny Pickett, and one of the two veterans is expected to start the season under center. But would the Browns seriously keep four signal-callers?
You would think Cleveland would part ways with one of its quarterbacks to open up some roster flexibility. One would also assume that the loser of the battle between Flacco and Pickett would be first on the chopping block, but perhaps the Browns really would have considered cutting ties with Gabriel had they drafted Sanders earlier?
Whatever the case may be, Cleveland currently has quite the conundrum on its hands.
