Browns Connected to Pass Rusher Once Considered a Phenom
The Cleveland Browns are in quite the quagmire when it comes to Myles Garrett, who wants out so badly that he is apparently not even willing to discuss a lucrative contract extension.
But regardless of whether or not Garrett stays, the Browns need some help with their pass rush, so they will want to consider adding a piece via free agency either way.
James Mastrucci of Dawg Pound Daily has specified a very intriguing possibility for Cleveland: New Orleans Saints edge rusher Chase Young.
"Young's career seems to be getting back on track after a couple of years of being unavailable and unproductive," Mastrucci wrote. "The soon-to-be 26-year-old has registered 13 of his 22 career sacks over the past two seasons, including 5.5 in 17 games for the New Orleans Saints last season."
Young was originally selected by the Washington Commanders with the second overall pick of the 2020 NFL Draft and was considered by many to be a generational talent at the time.
Early on, the Ohio State product looked every bit the dominant force most expected him to be, as he racked up 44 tackles, 7.5 sacks, four forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries during his rookie campaign en route to a Pro Bowl appearance.
Over the next couple of seasons, however, injuries derailed Young, limiting him to just 12 games between 2021 and 2022. He amassed a grand total of 1.5 sacks during that time period.
The Commanders traded Young to the San Francisco 49ers midway through 2023, and last offseason, he signed with the Saints.
Young recorded 31 tackles, 5.5 sacks and a career-high 21 quarterback hits this past season, so while he may not be the elite star that he was touted as coming out of college, he remains an impactful defender and would be a gread addition for the Browns.
Read More Cleveland Browns Coverage
MORE: Cam Ward Gives Major Praise to Browns as Potential Draft Fit
MORE: Browns Predicted to Acquire Breakout Offensive Star
MORE: Browns Star Nick Chubb Gets Cryptic With Social Media Post
MORE: REPORT: Myles Garrett Rebuffs Browns Potential Contract Talks
MORE: REPORT: Browns GM Wants to Break the Bank for Myles Garrett