Unthinkable Team Named Trade Suitor For Browns WR Amari Cooper
With the Cleveland Browns now 1-4, it's looking more and more like they are going to field trade offers for wide receiver Amari Cooper between now and the Nov. 5 NFL deadline.
Cooper should have a host of potential suitors, but one team has surfaced that is sure to make Browns fans queasy: the Pittsburgh Steelers.
In a piece where Cory Woodroof of For The Win lists 10 trade candidates around the league, he named Cooper and mentioned the Steelers as a potential destination.
Pittsburgh is certainly in need of a receiver, especially now with all of the weirdness surrounding George Pickens' playing time.
But would the Browns even consider trading Cooper to their fiercest rivals?
You would have to think Cleveland wouldn't do it. The Browns fan base is angry enough as it is with the on-field results this season, and sending Cooper to Pittsburgh would just be the straw that broke the camel's back.
Of course, Cleveland will likely listen to offers from any team. The Browns would be silly not to. But in order for Cleveland to accept an offer from the Steelers, the Browns would have to be absolutely bowled over by the trade package.
Cooper is in the final year of his deal, and Cleveland showed virtually no interest in signing him long term during the offseason. He has logged 20 catches for 208 yards and a couple of touchdowns through the first five games of 2024 and leads the NFL with eight drops.
We'll see if trade talks surrounding Cooper intensify in the coming weeks.