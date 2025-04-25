REPORT: Browns Targeting Two Explosive Weapons in Round 2 of NFL Draft
The Cleveland Browns have two picks early in the second round of the NFL Draft on Friday night. Actually, they own the very first selection at No. 33, and then another pick a few slots later at No. 36.
Will the Browns nab quarterback Shedeur Sanders with one of those draft choices? Or will they go in an entirely different direction?
Well, more and more evidence is pointing to Cleveland bypassing a quarterback altogether, as Tony Pauline of SportsKeeda has revealed that the Browns are actually targeting Ohio State running back TreVeyon Henderson and LSU tight end Mason Taylor with those two picks.
Cleveland's need for a halfback is obvious. Nick Chubb remains a free agent and is clearly on a steep decline, and Jerome Ford is not a lead back. However, the interest in Taylor is intriguing considering the Browns already have David Njoku at tight end.
Could this indicate that Cleveland is considering trading Njoku, who has just one year remaining on his contract? Or are the Browns planning on rolling with some two tight-end sets in 2025?
You would think Cleveland would be more compelled to take one of the many talented wide receivers remaining, especially when you taking into account that the Browns don't have any proven options behind Jerry Jeudy.
But evidently, Cleveland wants to explore adding another tight end into the mix. Taylor was impressive in 2024, catching 55 passes for 546 yards and a couple of touchdowns, but if the Browns pick him in the second round, it would definitely raise some eyebrows.
