Analyst Discloses Discouraging QB Prediction for Browns
The Cleveland Browns obviously have to get their quarterback situation sorted out this offseason, and while their easiest solution is clear as day, they may not go that route.
The best way for the Browns to just solve this whole thing will be selecting either Shedeur Sanders or Cam Ward with the No. 2 overall pick in the NFL Draft. A terrible team in need of a quarterback taking one in the draft? What a novel concept!
However, more and more momentum is building toward Cleveland not going that direction and instead deciding to bring in a veteran as a one-year stopgap.
One of the most popular names in that vein has been Kirk Cousins, who signed a four-year, $180 million deal with the Atlanta Falcons last year but could get traded or outright released this offseason after being benched during the second half of 2024.
ESPN's Seth Walder recently published a piece in which he predicted every team's starting quarterback for 2025, and for the Browns, it was Cousins.
"The most straightforward path is to use the No. 2 pick on Cam Ward or Shedeur Sanders. But an alternative is using this season to reload assets by shipping out Myles Garrett for draft capital, signing Cousins to a cheap contract and trading down from No. 2 for more picks," Walder wrote.
Another method would be signing Cousins to a cheap deal and still using the No. 2 pick on a signal-caller, which would allow the Browns to utilize Cousins as a mentor for either Sanders or Ward and then hand the offense to the youngster in 2026. That wouldn't be as depressing.
We'll see what Cleveland decides to do in the coming weeks and months.
Read More Cleveland Browns Coverage
MORE: Browns Announce Surprising End to Training Camp Tradition
MORE: Browns Head Coach Kevin Stefanski Impressed by Draft's Top QBs
MORE: Browns Send No. 2 Pick to Raiders in Colossal Trade Proposal
MORE: Cleveland Browns Receive Brutal Grade in NFLPA Report Card
MORE: Browns Send No. 2 Pick to Raiders in Colossal Trade Proposal