Travis Hunter Names Surprising Browns Star As Player He Emulates
Colorado's two-way star, Travis Hunter, drew quite the crowd on Thursday at the NFL Combine.
The Heisman winner did his best not to give anything away in regards to the teams that he's met with during the week. He also made it clear that in an ideal world he gets to play on both sides of the ball, the same way he has his entire life.
Throughout the 11-minute media session, the Cleveland Browns came up only one time. Asked to name a player he modeled his game after, Hunter pointed to a somewhat surprising member of the Browns.
"I used to watch a lot of Jerry Jeudy because he's from Florida, and I'm from Florida, so I kinda copy his movements a lot," said Hunter. "But other than that, there's really no other player I style my game after."
The response was a fitting one considering that Browns general manager Andrew Berry revealed earlier in the week that he and his staff primarily view Hunter as a wide receiver. If Berry and company decide he's the guy they want at No. 2 overall that could set the stage for Cleveland to pair Hunter with the player he grew up watching in Jeudy.
Hunter also said he's not opposed to playing in any of the wide receiver roles, X, Z, or in the slot. Together, Hunter and Jeudy could form quite the dynamic duo.
While Cleveland may see the Colorado star as a wideout first, head coach Kevin Stefanski admitted this week that any team that takes him will probably plan on playing him two ways in some capacity.
Time will tell if the Browns feel strongly enough about Hunter to select him with the second overall pick. Or if he's even there to be selected.
