Shedeur Sanders Shares Surprising Revelation Regarding Browns
This time of year tends to be silly season in the NFL, where fans read into any little bread crumb connecting their team to certain players.
That's definitely been the case as far as the Cleveland Browns and soon-to-be-rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders are concerned. Since January, there has been plenty of noise linking the Browns to Sanders as their potential pick at No. 2 overall.
Now the Colorado product seems to be embracing all the rumors connecting him to Cleveland, or at least leaning into them for the sake of keeping things entertaining leading up to the NFL Draft.
In a video making the rounds on social media, Sanders and some colleagues are seen sitting down to a meal when the subject of his gaming habits comes up. It's quickly revealed that Sanders only uses one team when he's playing EA's Madden NFL game: the Browns.
"I like how they move around on there," Sanders quickly explains.
If Sanders likes how the Browns "move around" in Madden, imagine how much he'd enjoy controlling the franchise in person as the starting quarterback. Ultimately, Sanders comments could mean nothing, which is the case for a lot of content that comes to light this time of year.
It may also serve as the latest flirtation between the Browns and Sanders, which also includes the 23-year-old revealing his first pre-draft visit will be to Cleveland. That visit is expected in early March, following the NFL Combine in Indianapolis next week.
