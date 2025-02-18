Browns Digest

Shedeur Sanders Shares Surprising Revelation Regarding Browns

With plenty of noise linking the Cleveland Browns to rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders, the Colorado product seems to be embracing the rumors

Spencer German

Nov 23, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) jogs onto the field during the game against the Kansas Jayhawks at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nick Tre. Smith-Imagn Images
Nov 23, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) jogs onto the field during the game against the Kansas Jayhawks at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nick Tre. Smith-Imagn Images / Nick Tre. Smith-Imagn Images
This time of year tends to be silly season in the NFL, where fans read into any little bread crumb connecting their team to certain players.

That's definitely been the case as far as the Cleveland Browns and soon-to-be-rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders are concerned. Since January, there has been plenty of noise linking the Browns to Sanders as their potential pick at No. 2 overall.

Now the Colorado product seems to be embracing all the rumors connecting him to Cleveland, or at least leaning into them for the sake of keeping things entertaining leading up to the NFL Draft.

In a video making the rounds on social media, Sanders and some colleagues are seen sitting down to a meal when the subject of his gaming habits comes up. It's quickly revealed that Sanders only uses one team when he's playing EA's Madden NFL game: the Browns.

"I like how they move around on there," Sanders quickly explains.

If Sanders likes how the Browns "move around" in Madden, imagine how much he'd enjoy controlling the franchise in person as the starting quarterback. Ultimately, Sanders comments could mean nothing, which is the case for a lot of content that comes to light this time of year.

It may also serve as the latest flirtation between the Browns and Sanders, which also includes the 23-year-old revealing his first pre-draft visit will be to Cleveland. That visit is expected in early March, following the NFL Combine in Indianapolis next week.

Spencer German
SPENCER GERMAN

Spencer German is a contributor to the Northeast Ohio cluster of sites, including Cavs Insider, Cleveland Baseball Insider and most notably Browns Digest. He also works as a fill-in host on Cleveland Sports Radio, 92.3 The Fan, one of the Browns radio affiliate stations in Cleveland. Despite being a Cleveland transplant, Spencer has enjoyed making Northeast Ohio home ever since he attended college locally at John Carroll University, where he graduated in 2013.

