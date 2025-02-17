Browns Trade Defender to Chargers in New Trade Idea
The 2025 NFL offseason is expected to be a very busy one for the Cleveland Browns.
Of course, everything will start with the Myles Garrett trade situation. He has made a very public trade request and will likely be playing with a different team next year.
That could force the Browns to consider making more moves with some of their current pieces. Names like Denzel Ward and Greg Newsome II could also be available on the defensive side of the football.
Speaking of Newsome, has been the subject of a new trade proposal. In the new trade idea, Newsome would be heading to the Los Angeles Chargers.
Joe Summers of Factory of Sadness has suggested a trade that would send Newsome to the Chargers in exchange for a 2025 sixth-round pick.
Obviously, the return for Newsome is not great. However, Cleveland is not likely to offer Newsome a lucrative contract to him following the 2025 season. He is also scheduled to get paid almost $13.4 million in 2025.
Trading Newsome, saving the money, and acquiring a sixth-round pick could be enough to make the Browns consider the option.
During the 2024 season with Cleveland, Newsome ended up playing in 13 games. He racked up 27 tackles, an interception, and five defended passes. Those numbers were way down from his 2023 campaign.
In 2023, the 24-year-old cornerback ended up totaling 49 tackles, 0.5 sacks, two interceptions, a defensive touchdown, and 14 defended passes in 14 games.
Granted, most Browns players saw their production lower in 2024. The entire team did not play up to expectations for the most part. Newsome should not be judged off of one year.
That being said, trading him now could make sense for Cleveland. It all depends on whether or not Andrew Berry is ready to admit that the current makup of the Browns is not good enough to compete right now.
Only time will tell, but fans should buckle up for what could be a very hectic offseason with quite a few moves being made on both sides of the football.
