Browns Emerging as 'Best Fit' for New Franchise Quarterback
Most fans expect to see the Cleveland Browns exit the upcoming offseason with a new starting quarterback.
Whether that quarterback ends up being a rookie, a veteran, or a young experienced player with the potential to be a long-term option, the Browns need someone. Deshaun Watson, Jameis Winston, Dorian Thompson-Robinson, and Bailey Zappe simply aren't going to cut it.
With that in mind, Cleveland does hold the No. 2 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.
At the top of the 2025 draft class, there are two main quarterbacks being talked about. Cam Ward and Shedeur Sanders are both expected to be top-three picks.
Could the Browns end up taking one of them and building around them as their new franchise face?
Brent Sobleski of Bleacher Report thinks that Ward would be the best fit for Ward in the draft.
“The Browns, sitting at No. 2, are the better fit for Ward as he enters the professional ranks. For Ward, he can play in Kevin Stefanski’s quarterback-friendly scheme, which includes plenty of pocket movement and designed throws. Furthermore, Cleveland’s roster still features running back Nick Chubb, wide receiver Jerry Jeudy and tight end David Njoku,” Sobleski said.
Ward would bring a lot of entertainment and huge potential for the future. He is more of a raw quarterback talent than Sanders, but his upside could be much bigger.
During the 2024 college football season with the Miami Hurricanes, Ward ended up completing 67.2 percent of his pass attempts for 4,313 yards, 39 touchdowns, and seven interceptions. He also ran for 204 yards and four touchdowns on the ground.
Standing in at 6-foot-2 and 223 pounds, Ward has great size to be an NFL quarterback. He also has the ability to get outside the pocket and extend plays.
On the outside looking in, Ward would be well worth taking a chance on with the No. 2 pick. He could end up being the franchise quarterback that Cleveland has struggled to find.
All of that being said, everything is speculation at this point in time. No one knows what general manager Andrew Berry is going to do. However, it seems very likely that a new quarterback will be under center to start the 2025 season.
