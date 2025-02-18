Justin Jefferson Makes Vikings Pitch to Browns' Myles Garrett
Since the Myles Garrett trade request went public, almost every team in the NFL has been connected as a possible suitor for the Cleveland Browns superstar.
Garrett is one of the best pass rushers that the league has ever seen. He is one of the most impactful defensive players in the NFL today.
With that in mind, another superstar has made his pitch to Garrett.
As shared by Dov Kleiman on X, Justin Jefferson of the Minnesota Vikings made an appearance recently and made it clear that he would like to see Garrett join forces with him.
"Myles, you know where to go brother," Jefferson said. "Hey, we need one, two extra pieces, and you'll fill in that piece. We need you."
Truthfully, the Vikings would be one of the teams that make perfect sense for Garrett. They are not far off from being a legitimate Super Bowl contender. Garrett could truly put them over the top.
Minnesota will need to figure out what it is going to do at the quarterback position. Sam Darnold is a free agent and J.J. McCarthy is waiting in the wings. Either way, the Vikings have an elite offense.
Adding a talent like Garrett would help them take their defense to the level that it needs to be at in order to compete for a championship.
During the 2024 NFL season with the Browns, Garrett ended up recording 47 total tackles, 14 sacks, three forced fumbles, a fumble recovery, and a defended pass. Those numbers would change the entire outlook of the Minnesota defense under Brian Flores.
At 29 years old, Garrett wants to be competing for championships. The truth of the matter is that Cleveland is not very close to being that kind of a contender.
Joining the Vikings would give Garrett the opportunity that he craves. He would likely welcome a trade to Minnesota if that ended up being on the table.
All of that being said, the offseason is about to heat up. Fans should expect to hear a ton of rumors and speculation about Garrett and where he could end up. The Vikings are certainly a team to watch.
Read More Cleveland Browns Coverage
MORE: Browns Trade Defender to Chargers in New Trade Idea
MORE: Browns Emerging as 'Best Fit' for New Franchise Quarterback
MORE: Former Star Gives Browns Major Myles Garrett Advice
MORE: NFL Insider Drops Three Trade Suitors for Browns' Myles Garrett