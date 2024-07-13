Shocking Name Listed As Possible Cleveland Browns Cut Candidate
The Cleveland Browns are set to begin NFL training camp next month as they prepare for the upcoming 2024 NFL season.
While there is a lot of excitement surrounding the team, the players are focused on some major roster competition. Plenty of players will be fighting for their jobs during training camp and preseason action.
One of those players could be second-year quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson.
In an article from Browns Wire, Thompson-Robinson was listed as a potential roster cut.
"The transition to the NFL is tough on rookies, including the amount of work that is needed at the next level. Hopefully, Thompson-Robinson is better prepared for what it takes to be a professional in year two. For now, the Browns likely give him another year to prove he can be their backup of the future, but his leash is not long."
While they ended up saying that they expect him to make the roster, he was still listed as a cut candidate.
Thomspon-Robinson ended up playing in eight games as a rookie in 2023. He completed just 53.6 percent of his pass attempts for 440 yards, a touchdown, and four interceptions. He also picked up 65 yards on the ground.
Clearly, those numbers have not garnered a lot of excitement for the young quarterback. He struggled to figure out the speed of the NFL. Now, he could be fighting for his job.
Jameis Winston was brought in during free agency to be Cleveland's new backup quarterback behind Deshaun Watson. The Browns also have Tyler Huntley on the roster, who is a talented quarterback himself.
It would be a surprise to see Cleveland move on from Thompson-Robinson, but looking at the roster there is a chance it could happen.
All of that being said, fans and the team are ready to get training camp started. There will be a lot of pressure on quite a few players to earn their roster spots. Thomspon-Robinson will be one of them.