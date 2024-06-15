Tee Higgins Ends Contract Standoff With Browns Division Rival
It's been an eventful offseason for the Cincinnati Bengals, particularly when it comes to the status of wideout Tee Higgins.
After contract extension talks broke down between Higgins and the franchise, the Clemson product wound up requesting a trade back in March after being franchise tagged. For now the standoff between the two sides has reached a ceasefire as reports indicate Higgins has signed the franchise tag offer sheet.
The decision will keep him with the franchise for at least the upcoming season, as he'll now play 2024 on a one-year deal worth $21.8 million. Higgins missed the team's entire offseason program due to the unresolved contract dispute. Now he is expected to show up to training camp later next month.
While the situation may be resolved for now, it's far from over. It's likely to rear its ugly head again next offseason, when Cincinnati has the option to franchise tag him one more time.
Higgins representatives have maintained that they are still seeking a long-term deal from the franchise. The two sides have reportedly been far apart on the terms of an extension throughout the offseason.
That's a bridge the Bengals will have to cross when it comes. In the meantime, Higgins commitment for the 2024 season makes a return trip to the playoffs even more difficult for a team like the Browns. The duo of Higgins and Ja'Marr Chase make up one of, if not the best wide receiver tandem in the country.
The AFC North saw three teams makes the playoffs last year, with the Bengals falling short due to an injury to star QB Joe Burrow. With Burrow back healthy though and Higgins now back in the fold, Cincinnati is poised for a bounce back season this fall.
