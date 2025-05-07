Tom Brady Reveals What He Texted Browns’ Shedeur Sanders After Draft
It's no secret that Tom Brady is very close with Shedeur Sanders, as he has mentored the new Cleveland Browns quarterback since high school.
That's why many expected the Las Vegas Raiders to target Sanders in the NFL Draft, but the Raiders essentially took themselves out of the running when they swung a trade for Geno Smith—and then extended Smith—earlier in the offseason.
However, during a recent appearance on the Impaulsive podcast, Brady said he had nothing to do with Las Vegas passing over Sanders in the draft and added that he sent a text message to the former Colorado Buffaloes star during the process.
"I actually texted Shedeur because I know him very well," Brady said. "And I said, dude, whatever happens wherever you go, that's your first day. Day 2 matters more than the draft. I was [pick] 199. Who could speak on it better than me? ... Use it as motivation. You're going to get your chances, go take advantage of it."
Brady was obviously referencing the fact that he was famously selected by the New England Patriots in the sixth round of the 2000 NFL Draft, and the rest is history. He went on to win six Super Bowls with the Patriots and seven overall, adding one more with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Now, no one is saying that Sanders is going to be Tom Brady, but at this point, his draft position really doesn't matter other than the fact that he won't get a fifth-year option on his rookie contract (which actually may not even be a bad thing).
Sanders definitely has a chance to win the Browns' starting quarterback job heading into 2025, and even if he doesn't, he will absolutely have a golden opportunity to ultimately take the reins under center in Cleveland in the relatively near future.
