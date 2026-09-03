3 Browns Players You Should Leave Your Fantasy Football Draft With

The Cleveland Browns continue to improve their roster each year with the hopes of finally getting back into the playoffs to compete for a championship.

Recently, the theme for the Browns has been more of building their roster through the NFL Draft, with the last two years truly helping to build a near future contending team.

When it comes to fantasy football, the Browns are still a team that has a few players worthy of adding to your roster each year, whether that be through the draft or off the waiver wire. New faces emerge each week, while some stay consistent with their production.

With the Browns adding new playmakers on offense during the offseason, and the continued growth of a few players over the last year or two, this season’s fantasy outlook provides fans with a few names that are worth adding to their team.

There’s still eleven days before the start of the 2026 regular season, so fantasy drafts are still taking place. Here are a few Browns players worth adding before the season starts.

Quinshon Judkins

Dec 7, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns running back Quinshon Judkins (10) runs with the ball against Tennessee Titans safety Kevin Winston Jr. (23) during the first quarter at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Last season, Judkins joined the Browns in the second week of the season after missing week one due to some personal issues. It didn’t take long for him to get acclimated to the NFL.

Judkins was leaned on heavily in the run game, even behind a subpar offensive line for the Browns; it was almost a guarantee each week that he would score a touchdown or break off a big run to increase fantasy owner's points.

In the 2025 season, Judkins averaged 12.1 fantasy points per game through the 14 games he played, ultimately totaling 169.8 points altogether. This was behind a shaky offensive line and on a poorly run Browns offense, so it can be assumed those numbers will improve significantly.

Considering that was Judkins first season, he has more practice under his belt as well as a full offseason with the team instead of dealing with legal issues like last summer. With a fully revamped offensive line and new play caller, expect Judkins to be available in the mid rounds to pick up.

He ranks as the 24th running back heading into week one, so he’ll be available to draft at an ideal position heading into this season.

Harold Fannin Jr.

Cleveland Browns tight end Harold Fannin Jr. (44) catches a touchdown pass over Tennessee Titans free safety Xavier Woods (25) during the second half of an NFL football game at Huntington Bank Field, Dec. 7, 2025, in Cleveland, Ohio. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Another player that should benefit from an improved offense, Fannin has the opportunity to carve out a much bigger role in Cleveland’s offense now that he’s their top tight end.

After sharing snaps with former Browns tight end David Njoku, Fannin was still able to produce at a high level, considering he was available through the waiver wire in a majority of fantasy leagues. Fannin posted 731 yards on 72 receptions for six touchdowns in 2025.

His fantasy points average wasn’t stellar by any means, but posting 11.7 points per game through 16 games played indicates he’ll be able to improve on those numbers this season with his quarterbacks expecting to have more time to pass him the ball.

Fannin is a true playmaker and has a knack for finding space and avoiding tackles when the ball is in his hands. As of now, Fannin heads into week one as the sixth ranked tight end in fantasy, which speaks to how high his expectations are for this season.

Fans can expect Fannin to be available in the middle rounds as well, as tight ends are as sought after unless they’re in the top three.

KC Concepcion

Aug 15, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Cleveland Browns wide receiver Kc Concepcion (1) makes a catch past Chicago Bears safety Skyler Thomas (38) during the first half at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Mike Dinovo-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This is a bit of a wildcard pick, but based on training camp involvement, Concepcion is going to be featured often in this Cleveland offense.

His explosiveness for his size is what makes him dangerous, as any routine play can turn into a big gain for Concepcion when he’s in the open field. In college, Concepcion was able to score plenty for Texas A&M, as well as with NC State.

For now, there really isn’t a clear cut number one receiver in Cleveland, even though Jerry Jeudy is still on the team. Concepcion should be able to break through as a lead receiver early, and can be drafted very late or claimed off waivers in fantasy leagues this season.