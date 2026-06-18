3 Browns Who Helped Their Roster Chances Most at Minicamp

Browns minicamp has been in the books for almost one week, leaving Cleveland fans without football until training camp at the end of July.

But it’s the perfect time to take a look back at Cleveland’s offseason program and identify which players helped their roster chances the most. Even though the Browns, like every other NFL team, aren’t able to practice in pads until later in training camp, it slowly becomes more evident which players will make the team’s initial 53-man roster.

These players helped their roster chances the most.

KT Leveston, OL

Last year, the Browns traded a future seventh-round pick to the Los Angeles Rams for Leveston.

Due to injuries, he was thrust into a starting role at right tackle. And that didn’t go well.

Leveston started seven games at tackle for the Browns last season and struggled, contributing to quarterback Shedeur Sanders’ 23 sacks in eight games during his rookie season.

But new Browns head coach Todd Monken was giving Leveston some serious reps at guard, which could be a better fit for the 26-year-old lineman at the NFL level. If Leveston emerges as a serviceable option at guard, it would increase his chances of making this roster despite serious struggles last season.

It could also make 2024 third-round guard Zak Zinter question his future in Cleveland.

Logan Fano, EDGE

Even before the Browns traded Myles Garrett to the Rams, Cleveland was thin at defensive end depth.

Fano’s undrafted free agent contract was significant, which gave him an inside edge at making the roster. He had a highly productive camp and is positioned well to claim a rotational EDGE spot with Isaiah McGuire and Julian Okwara.

Isaiah Bond, WR

It was hard to imagine a world where Bond didn’t make Cleveland’s roster after showing signs of promise as a rookie.

Last year, Bond missed Cleveland’s entire offseason program, signing with the Browns as a late-addition undrafted free agent once his off the field controversy was settled.

But the 22-year-old receiver showed up to Berea noticeably bigger and caught almost everything that was thrown his way. Monken noted that Bond is still a developmental player. But assuming KC Concepcion, Denzel Boston and Jerry Jeudy are three wide receivers that are guaranteed roster spots, Bond’s name should be fourth.

Bond’s impressive showing at minicamp could leave Tylan Wallace, Jamari Thrash and Cedric Tillman to compete for the final two roster spots at receiver.