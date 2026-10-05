Browns Insider Ends Conversation Surrounding a Shedeur Sanders Trade

The Browns are first in the division and they get 10 days to recover for the upcoming game against the New York Jets, but that is not the main conversation in Cleveland.

Rumors have begun to swirl that the Browns were open to trading backup quarterback Shedeur Sanders ahead of the trade deadline on November 10.

Sanders was initially believed to be named the starting quarterback as early as Week 3, but Deshaun Watson has played too well and the season has shifted to competing this year.

As Watson has stabilized the quarterback position, the Browns could attempt to trade Sanders to get additional draft capital and allow him to play for a quarterback-needy team.

Dillon Gabriel is scheduled to come off the injured reserve list soon and the Browns will need to trim the position group down to three. Gabriel has been praised for his understanding of offense and if Sanders be traded, then he would step in as the backup.

However, Browns’ insider Daryl Ruiter says that Sanders is staying in the orange and brown. Todd Monken has liked Sanders’ development in his offense and the position still remains an uncertainty in the future. Although Watson has played well and the team is winning, he has had struggles with injuries in his career. Watson has not played a full season in a Browns’ uniform.

Sanders is one play away from entering the game and taking over the offense.

Sep 13, 2026; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) before the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The front office owes it to the coaching staff and players to win as many games as possible this season after their first-place start.

If Watson goes down with an injury or his performance declines, Sanders provides the team with the best chance to win. He was in a quarterback competition with Watson in the preseason and has been on the sidelines for the first four weeks. Gabriel was not considered to be the starter at any point in the offseason.

Watson is not contractually obligated to be on the Browns roster next year and Sanders is on a cheap rookie contract. The Browns are winning themselves out of a draft position to be able to land a top guy in college.

The roster is showing that they are ready to compete and the team needs a capable starter for next season. Sanders provides the best option at quarterback next season should Watson not return and they cannot draft a replacement.

As quarterbacks get injured during the season, teams will contact other teams about their backups. The league saw J.J. McCarthy get traded to the New York Giants for a fifth-round pick. McCarthy was a top-ten pick when he was drafted and Sanders was plucked in the fifth round.

Oct 1, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) and quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) before the game at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The compensation the Browns would get for Sanders will not be worth it as the pick would be in a very late round and they no longer need to rely on those draft picks to contribute to the team.

Sanders has handled his backup role with grace and should the Browns need to rely on him, there should not be much of a drop-off.

The Browns are winning now and moving on from Sanders would hurt the team more than help their future.