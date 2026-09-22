The Cleveland Browns are coming off a pretty convincing win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 23-19, this past weekend.

In the Week 2 road affair, the Browns' offense came to play, with starting quarterback Deshaun Watson throwing for nearly 250 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions. Defensively, the team remained sharp, limiting former Brown Baker Mayfield to less than 200 yards with a touchdown and an interception.

However, one win isn't going to solve all the problems facing the organization, as the attention now turns towards consistency.

The Browns need to prove that Sunday's victory wasn't just a weather-induced fluke, but instead the starting line for future success.

Here are three questions still facing the Browns after the Week 2 win over the Buccaneers:

1. Can Watson Replicate Such Efforts?

Sep 20, 2026; Tampa, Florida, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) looks to pass during the fourth quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The 31-year-old signal caller looked rough in Week 1, posting just 10 points for the offense in a big-time loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

However, he responded well against the Buccaneers, pushing the ball down the field all while being comfortable enough to dump it off for short gains when need be. He also scrambled a good bit, flashing his legs with seven carries for 22 yards.

As long as this wasn't a one-game wonder, fueled by the storyline of Mayfield vs. Watson, there is a chance that Cleveland's offense can finally start to establish itself.

With plenty of pieces around him, Watson really has no excuse not to routinely put up similar numbers moving forward, especially with a struggling Panthers defense coming into town this week.

2. Will the Run Game Finally Get in a Groove?

Sep 20, 2026; Tampa, Florida, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) hands off the ball to running back Quinshon Judkins (10) during the first quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It's been the Browns' biggest issue through two weeks.

They. Can. Not. Run. The. Football.

When asked about such struggles, head coach Todd Monken shared that the team is working to get starting back Quinshon Judkins and the rest of the guys more space to move. He said that everyone involved in the rushing attack needs to be better.

"We are what the statistics bear out," Monken said. "Got to scheme it better, coach it better, block it better. It's not good enough."

In total, there have been 45 carries for a measly 131 yards, an average of 2.9 yards per carry. With Judkins, Watson, Raheim Sanders, Jaleel McLaughlin and rookie wideout KC Concepcion all getting involved in the ground game, it is obvious that there needs to be some sort of major changes. No one is getting down the field.

Like Watson, Judkins and the running game needs to have a bounce-back week against the Panthers.

3. Will Jared Verse Finally Arrive?

Sep 20, 2026; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Bucky Irving (7) receives a pass during the second quarter defended by Cleveland Browns defensive end Jared Verse (8) at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The front office made a jump this past offseason, moving on from future Hall of Fame edge rusher Myles Garrett, sending him to the Los Angeles Rams in exchange for youngster Jared Verse and a few picks.

Verse hasn't looked the part yet, though, even after impressing the coaching staff and organization all offseason.

Through two weeks, he has 79 total snaps played with a 54.5 PFF grade. He has four solo tackles, two for a loss, one quarterback hit and no sacks.

While it is going to take time for a new player to settle in, there were high expectations for Verse, especially considering the player he was replacing is a two-time Defensive Player of the Year. He dominated opposing teams and could change the game in the blink of an eye.

Many of the eyes will be glued to the offense on Sunday when the Browns take on the Panthers, but a good chunk will also be fixated on Verse's ability to get in the backfield and disrupt plays.