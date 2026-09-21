Quinton Judkins Responds To Concerns Surrounding Browns Running Game

Even though the Cleveland Browns bounced back with a Week 2 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, there is still work to be done.

On Sunday, Sept. 20, the Browns recorded their first win of the 2026 NFL regular season, beating the Buccaneers on the road 23-19. Starting quarterback Deshaun Watson dominated, leading the game in passing with 238 yards and two scores on 24 attempts.

For the first time in many years, it seemed like Watson had turned a corner.

He also led the team in rushing yards with 22 on seven carries. And that is where a major concern enters the picture.

While it was nice to see Watson return to form, the Browns' rushing attack still hasn't been able to get into a groove. The 31-year-old signal caller has now led the offense in rushing yards in back-to-back weeks, with primary back Quinshon Judkins struggling to generate any movement down the field.

Fortunately, while this slow of a start may rattle a player, Judkins is keeping his head held high and looking towards the next game.

"I think it's just all of our first time being together," Judkins said when asked about the lackluster rushing attack through two weeks. "...Just getting on the same page and just correcting the issues this far...I don't get discouraged by it."

#Browns RB Quinshon Judkins on the run game being off to a slow start through the first two games.



"I think it's just all of our first time being together...Just getting on the same page and just correcting the issues this far...I don't get discouraged by it." pic.twitter.com/byR8BDGvgP — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) September 21, 2026

With 12 carries in each of the first two weeks of the season, Judkins has totaled a measly 54 yards for an average of 2.3 yards per attempt. He has also not found the end zone yet, though he has picked up first downs twice.

He currently has a long of nine on the ground.

But it isn't just Judkins who is struggling.

The next closest to Judkins in yards is rookie wideout KC Concepcion, who has four carries for nine yards. Then, after Concepcion, it's Raheim Sanders with three carries for five yards and Jaleel McLaughlin with one carry for three yards.

To put it frankly, the Browns' entire rushing attack is practically non-existent.

If it weren't for Watson's 60 total yards, the Browns would have just 71 yards on the ground.

Like Judkins, head coach Todd Monken isn't too concerned yet. He sees that there is work to be done and improvements to be made, not just with the running backs but with the coaching staff and offensive line as well.

"We are what the statistics bear out," Monken said. "Got to scheme it better, coach it better, block it better. It's not good enough."

Asked #Browns Todd Monken on poor start to season in running game (65.5 avg a game for first two games): We are what the statistics bear out. Got to scheme it better, coach it better, block it better. It's not good enough. — Fred Greetham (@FredGreetham9) September 21, 2026

The Browns do have a favorable matchup in Week 3, though, as the team welcomes the Carolina Panthers to town.

Across two weeks against the Chicago Bears and Atlanta Falcons, the Panthers' defense has allowed 448 yards and six touchdowns on 71 attempts, with an average of 6.3 yards per carry. While Week 1 was especially taxing for the defense, giving up over 100 yards each to D'Andre Swift and Kyle Monangai, Week 2 saw Bijan Robinson and Brian Robinson Jr. each record over 120 yards combined.

This concerning trend following the Panthers is something that the Browns will have to attack early, especially if they want to build confidence for Judkins and free up the passing game for Watson to try and replicate his Week 2 efforts.

The Browns and Panthers take on one another at 1:00 p.m. EST from Huntington Bank Field in Cleveland, Ohio.